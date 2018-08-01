Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of C$544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.62 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFW. Simmons dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “c$5.74” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.96 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

