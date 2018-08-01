Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HBAN stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 357,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 278,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 69,978 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.