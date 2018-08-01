Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Lowered by Analyst

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 69,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $2,771,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,725 shares of company stock worth $3,755,229. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.