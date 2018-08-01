Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Puma Biotechnology opened at $48.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,211 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $64,183.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $810,603. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

