Pulmatrix (PULM) vs. Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix N/A -171.39% -109.20% Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pulmatrix and Forward Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pulmatrix currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Forward Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Given Pulmatrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Dividends

Forward Pharma A/S pays an annual dividend of $23.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 829.9%. Pulmatrix does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmatrix and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $340,000.00 54.44 -$18.05 million ($0.93) -0.49 Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion 0.10 $917.09 million N/A N/A

Forward Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmatrix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Pulmatrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also involved in developing PUR0200, a reformulation of an existing long-acting antimuscarinic agent that has completed Phase Ib clinical development, which blocks the effects of acetylcholine on muscarinic receptors to reverse airway obstruction in COPD patients. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates; and a partnership agreement with Vectura Group plc to develop its drug candidate. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

