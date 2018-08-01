Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $51.56 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

