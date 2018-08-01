Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter.

In other Psychemedics news, VP Neil Lerner sold 4,892 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $98,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

