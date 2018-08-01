Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (BOND)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 10,086.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,990,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803,726 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 293.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 331,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,516,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 19.4% in the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 400,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- traded down $0.33, reaching $102.47, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,358. PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

