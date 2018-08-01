Prudential Financial (PRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Prudential Financial traded down $0.40, reaching $100.51, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,430,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

