PRS Reit PLC (PRSR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from PRS Reit’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRS Reit opened at GBX 104.90 ($1.38) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. PRS Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

About PRS Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. In its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, the Company raised £250 million gross equity capital and, on 20 February 2018, it raised a further £250m on through an additional Placing.

