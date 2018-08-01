PRS Reit PLC (PRSR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from PRS Reit’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PRS Reit opened at GBX 104.90 ($1.38) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. PRS Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.50 ($1.44).
About PRS Reit
