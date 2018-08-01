PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (PBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.51

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 17100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

About PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

