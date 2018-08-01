PROSHARES TR/SHORT TERM USD EMER (EMSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

PROSHARES TR/SHORT TERM USD EMER (BATS:EMSH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of PROSHARES TR/SHORT TERM USD EMER traded down $0.20, reaching $74.64, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. PROSHARES TR/SHORT TERM USD EMER has a 12-month low of $75.36 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

