ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2535 per share on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of SPXB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

