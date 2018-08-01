Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 243,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

