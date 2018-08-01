ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ProAssurance worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ProAssurance news, Director Magnus James Gorrie bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,231 shares in the company, valued at $557,855.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $52.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

PRA stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

