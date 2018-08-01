Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 104,915 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 104,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $361,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 43.1% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 131,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,072,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.8% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 930,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $305,099,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.49.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing opened at $356.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $230.94 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. Boeing’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.