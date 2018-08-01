Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.77 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Douglas Emmett worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 215,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 2.76%. equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

