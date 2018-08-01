Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.25 Million Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $25,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 732,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental opened at $80.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Continental from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $78.00 price target on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

