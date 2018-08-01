Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.68 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 358.2% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 60,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of PulteGroup opened at $28.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Andre J. Hawaux acquired 3,100 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $97,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,037.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $32,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

