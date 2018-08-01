Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 103.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 316,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,523,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 53,037 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,325,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,838,661 shares in the company, valued at $195,966,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,164 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

