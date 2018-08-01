Primerica (PRI) PT Raised to $118.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Primerica opened at $114.80 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.83 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

