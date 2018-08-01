Pressure Biosciences Inc (PBIO) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Pressure Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pressure Biosciences’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pressure Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Pressure Biosciences opened at $3.44 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pressure Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

