Premier Gold Mines (PG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 87787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, July 5th.
Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Gold Mines had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of C$49.52 million for the quarter.
About Premier Gold Mines
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
