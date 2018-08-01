Premier Gold Mines (PG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 87787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Gold Mines had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of C$49.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Seaman sold 47,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$130,150.00. Also, insider Steven John Filipovic sold 10,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $44,063 and have sold 100,000 shares worth $275,100.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

