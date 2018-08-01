Powell Industries (POWL) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7137830709758 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Powell Industries stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,905. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

