Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gaia (GAIA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gaia earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2355657095662 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAIA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gaia from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gaia to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

GAIA traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 115,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,541. Gaia has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Gaia had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. equities analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

