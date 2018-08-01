Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Orion Group (ORN) Stock Price

News articles about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.3698532004321 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of Orion Group traded up $0.02, reaching $9.19, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $255.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.71 million. equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $255,000 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

