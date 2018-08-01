Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 3.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,091,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after buying an additional 161,067 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,158,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 528,178 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

eBay stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. eBay’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,358 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.