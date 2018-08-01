Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,726,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 57,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies opened at $112.67 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

