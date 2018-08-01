Polarityte (COOL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COOL. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Polarityte from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Polarityte traded up $0.46, hitting $23.25, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 7,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,266. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polarityte news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Polarityte by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

