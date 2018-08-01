Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 2,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,621. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.28. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

