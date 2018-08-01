Pluralsight (PS) Given Media Impact Score of -0.05

News headlines about Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pluralsight earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5854898241743 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PS stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Barclays started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

