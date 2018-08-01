PLDT (PHI) and Inventergy Global (INVT) Head to Head Comparison

PLDT (NYSE: PHI) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 9.63% 24.46% 6.16% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PLDT and Inventergy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.17 billion 1.72 $264.74 million $2.53 9.99 Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.37 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Risk and Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PLDT and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 1 4 2 0 2.14 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. PLDT pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PLDT beats Inventergy Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. It also operates as a content provider; develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops financial technology solutions; provides insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2017, this segment served 58,531,262 wireless subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. This segment also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,663,210 fixed line subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

