Playkey One Day Volume Reaches $31,319.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004881 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Playkey has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $31,319.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00394524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00179951 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00028166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

