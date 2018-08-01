PlayerCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (PLACO)

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. PlayerCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,631.00 and $1.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayerCoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One PlayerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00397946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00177986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00027099 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PlayerCoin Coin Profile

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. The official website for PlayerCoin is www.playercoin.world . PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayerCoin Coin Trading

PlayerCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

