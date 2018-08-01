PJT Partners Inc (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE PJT traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 245,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,149. PJT Partners has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.15 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.