Pitney Bowes (PBI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% y/y (Approx $3.93-4.08 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on PBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PBI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 337,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

