Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altria Group Inc (MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

MO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 191,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

