PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has set its FY18 guidance at $2.85-2.95 EPS.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $778.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PF opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $337,637.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $571,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group cut PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

