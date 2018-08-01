Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,371,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60,368 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF opened at $106.38 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

