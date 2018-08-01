Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $502.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

