Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,325 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 2,178.0% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,100,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,726 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 29,729.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 513,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 511,352 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,850,000 after purchasing an additional 485,801 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $244.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.21.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

