Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pieris Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3496572362163 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.01, reaching $5.50, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 298,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,577. The stock has a market cap of $287.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a negative net margin of 65.40%. analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

