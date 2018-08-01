Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,592 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 857,411 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $21,394,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $58.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.