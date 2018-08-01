Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 75,980 Aecom (ACM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aecom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Aecom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Aecom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 49,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of Aecom opened at $33.56 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Aecom has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $56,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.