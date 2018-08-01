Photronics (PLAB) versus United Microelectronics (UMC) Head to Head Survey

Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 5.33% 2.92% 2.46% United Microelectronics 8.16% 5.72% 3.15%

94.0% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Photronics does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photronics and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $450.68 million 1.40 $13.13 million $0.19 47.37 United Microelectronics $5.01 billion 1.35 $326.47 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Photronics and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Microelectronics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Photronics presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Photronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

