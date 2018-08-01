Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.43 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Phore has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $540,302.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00012688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00063973 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 13,998,601 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

