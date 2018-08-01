Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Phoenix New Media an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Phoenix New Media traded up $0.10, hitting $4.24, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.02 million, a PE ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Phoenix New Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 284,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,532,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6,068.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

