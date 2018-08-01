PHH (PHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PHH (NYSE:PHH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 3rd.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. PHH had a negative net margin of 45.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%.

PHH traded down $0.01, hitting $10.86, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,084. The firm has a market cap of $353.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. PHH has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PHH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

About PHH

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

