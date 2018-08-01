PGT Innovations (PGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of PGT Innovations traded down $0.65, reaching $23.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,348. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $631,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,930.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $1,703,788.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,866 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 129,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

