PGT Innovations (PGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Shares of PGT Innovations traded down $0.65, reaching $23.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,348. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $631,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,930.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $1,703,788.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,866 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
