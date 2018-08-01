Pfizer (PFE) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 884,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971,278. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,570,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,926,000 after purchasing an additional 438,040 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.